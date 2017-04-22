Himachal govt discards red beacon, judges excluded

Many people, including the chief minister, had mocked Bali’s move but on Friday, after his discussions with top officials, including Chief Secretary V C Pharka, who was in Delhi, besides ministers, CM Virbhadra Singh has ordered the scrapping of red lights. Many people, including the chief minister, had mocked Bali’s move but on Friday, after his discussions with top officials, including Chief Secretary V C Pharka, who was in Delhi, besides ministers, CM Virbhadra Singh has ordered the scrapping of red lights.

PROMPTED BY the Centre’s decision to ban red beacons, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to stop the use of red light by dignitaries, including chief minister, former CMs and ministers. The government, however, has exempted Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court and its other judges from the order, leaving it to the judiciary to decide.

In a notification, issued by the state transport department on Friday, the government has involved the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, to withdraw the use of red/amber and blue lights being used in the state.

Only on Thursday, Governor Acharya Devvrat had voluntarily removed his red beacon from the official car on reaching Delhi from Shimla even as Transport Minister G S Bali had done it on April 15, Himachal Day, even pre-empting the Centre’s decision.

“A decision has been taken to end the VVIP culture and special privileges being enjoyed by certain people, including politicians and civil servants,” said Virbhadra in Delhi.

The order is likely to have an immediate effect even as the GoI decision will be effective from May 1. Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, who is also leader of opposition, and BJP MLAs have already decided to stop the use of red beacons.

In Himachal Pradesh, number of VIPs, who were allowed to use red beacon atop vehicles, is 28, including governor, chief minister, chief justice, Lokayukta, 11 ministers, eight HC judges, chief secretary, Public Service Commission chairman, state administrative tribunal chairman, Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president and advocate-general.

The MLAs, two years back, had in fact waged a war against the government for not allowing them to use red lights. They were allowed to flash amber lights, which many refused to accept.

A notification signed by Principal Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Gupta said, “The Governor is pleased to withdraw the use of red/amber/blue lights on the front top of the official vehicles of all the dignitaries, except chief justice and judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.”

