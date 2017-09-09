Himachal Governor Acharya Devvrat rolls out zero-budget farm plan

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat. (Express photo/Files) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat. (Express photo/Files)

Choosing a perfect forum to market his zero-budget farming plan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday asked the young scientists to undertake extensive research and propagate a farm-friendly zero budget natural farming by developing new techniques to save farmers from the current distress.

Addressing the 14th convocation of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University in Palampur —where he gave away 343 degrees, awarded 90 honours certificates and 22 gold medals to students, the Governor dwelt on the benefits of natural farming techniques, claiming that this had really worked to improve the condition of farmers. Of the 343 degree holders, who were conferred certificates and medals, 222 were girls.

The Governor said natural farming was healthy and conducive for the environment. It was essential to shift from chemical farming to natural as the fertility of the soil declined and many health problems persisted due to chemicals used in abundance during cultivation, which was a matter of grave concern. He said the role of scientists was very significant for strengthening the agriculture sectors and urged them to work with sincerity and dedication as this sector was the backbone of the economy.

Devvrat said if the scientists were determined to work on natural farming, then nobody could stop Himachal Pradesh from becoming the organic state of the country like Sikkim. It would also check the monopoly of private companies selling chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Ashok Kumar Sarial, vice chancellor of CSK HPKV, Palampur, said 6,593 students have passed out of the university since its inception and during the academic year 2017-18, a record number of 13,613 candidates applied for BSc & AH and BSc (Hons) Agriculture programme for a total of 137 seats in both the degree programmes. During the period, 191 students qualified for various national level competitive exams conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

