Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Himachal Gaurav Puraskar for Shail Bala, says Himachal Pradesh government

Himachal Gaurav Puraskar for Shail Bala, says Himachal Pradesh government

The spokesman added that the state government was committed implemented orders of Supreme Court and would provide full protection to the officials engaged in implementation of the orders.

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Published: May 4, 2018 5:13:53 am
Himachal Gaurav Puraskar Shail Bala Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)
Top News

THE HIMACHAL Pradesh government Thursday decided to confer ‘Himachal Gaurav Puraskar’ to Assistant Town Planner, Kasauli, Shail Bala, who was shot dead by a guest house owner during a demolition drive of unauthorised constructions in Kasauli, Solan, on Tuesday.

A spokesman of the state government said it was decided in a high-level meeting held here today to review the situation. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the meet. The spokesman said that apart from Rs 5 lakh financial assistance already announced by the state government, it was also decided that the family members of the deceased officer would be provided full salary for her remaining service period.

The spokesman added that the state government was committed implemented orders of Supreme Court and would provide full protection to the officials engaged in implementation of the orders.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now