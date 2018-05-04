Himachal Gaurav Puraskar for Shail Bala, says Himachal Pradesh government

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

THE HIMACHAL Pradesh government Thursday decided to confer ‘Himachal Gaurav Puraskar’ to Assistant Town Planner, Kasauli, Shail Bala, who was shot dead by a guest house owner during a demolition drive of unauthorised constructions in Kasauli, Solan, on Tuesday.

A spokesman of the state government said it was decided in a high-level meeting held here today to review the situation. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the meet. The spokesman said that apart from Rs 5 lakh financial assistance already announced by the state government, it was also decided that the family members of the deceased officer would be provided full salary for her remaining service period.

The spokesman added that the state government was committed implemented orders of Supreme Court and would provide full protection to the officials engaged in implementation of the orders.

