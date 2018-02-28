Himachal Dalit students discrimination: Kullu school headmaster among three arrested

The incident happened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ last week. (File Photo) The incident happened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ last week. (File Photo)

More than 12 days, after reported caste discrimination incident involving Dalit students of a school in Kullu, made to sit separately during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live interaction “Pariksha pe Charpa”, the police has arrested three persons including school headmaster Rajan Bhardwaj.

Besides the headmaster, others who were arrested by Bhuntar police late Tuesday evening include a teacher identified as Ajay Thakur and mid-day meal worker Dile Ram.

Deputy Superintendent of police Sher Singh, who was investigating the case, confirmed the arrested but informed that all three were granted bail by Districts and Session Judge Kullu– Rakesh Chaudhry on Wednesday when they were produced in the local court.

He said the investigations were still underway and some more arrests are not ruled out. The police have recorded the statements of the students, who alleged that they were subjected to caste discrimination even during the mid-day meal.

The incident took place at village Chestha, where the students of local government high school were taken to the residence of School Management Committee (SMC) head for watching Prime Minister Modi’s interactive live chat on TV channels on February 16.

After reports that Dalit students were asked to sit separately, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Yunus had set-up a magisterial probe, which confirmed the incident. The police, as follow-up action, was told to lodge an FIR. The government has also shifted the headmaster and attached him with headquarters in Shimla.

Meanwhile, as part of a new initiative, Deputy Commission has started corrective steps in the schools and made students sit together for their mid-day meal last week.

