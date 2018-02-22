Himachal Dalit students discrimination: Headmaster, 4 teachers found guilty; booked

The incident happened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ last week. (File Photo) The incident happened during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ last week. (File Photo)

An FIR was lodged against the headmaster of Government High School, Chestha, four teachers and the head of the School Management Committee on Wednesday. An inquiry ordered by Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus confirmed that they practised caste discrimination against Dalit students during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’ last week.

“The incident did happen,” said Yunus. FIR was lodged against headmaster Rajan Bhardwaj, four teachers and SMC head Ram Lal under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday. Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said, “The names in the report include some teachers, the headmaster and SMC members. Our investigation team will go to the spot tomorrow (Thursday),” she said.

“It was at Lal’s house, where the school management had made arrangements for watching the event,” education Secretary Arun Sharma told the Indian Express, confirming that the allegations of segregation of during the event have been found true. The upper caste students were made to sit inside while those belonging to the Dalit community were provided seats outside. There was a TV kept in a varandah for common viewing. The SMC, which has come under legal scanner, has been dissolved with immediate effect, said Sharma.

