Himachal: Cong stages dharna over demonetisation

HIMACHAL CONGRESS leaders on Monday staged a dharna outside the RBI office here and blocked traffic on the Tutikandi-Dhalli bypass road to protest against NDA government’s decision on demonetisation, which the party said was the biggest mistake of any Indian government in the past 70 years.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu, IPH minister Vidya Stokes and AICC coordinator Nirmal Singh, joined the dharna along with senior party leaders and workers.

The Congress also submitted a memorandum to RBI officials which was addressed to Governor Urjit Patel and asked for his resignation for failing to implement the decision properly as crores of people were reeling under demonetisation. The party alleged that problems of the common people, who were the worst hit, had not been solved fully yet.