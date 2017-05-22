Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, wife appear in Delhi court in disproportionate assets case

Virbhadra Singh Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, along with his wife, appeared before a special court in New Delhi on Monday in relation to the disproportionate assets case against him.

Both, Singh and his wife Pratibha, have been chargesheeted in the case and sought bail from the court. However, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought some time to reply to the bail plea and thus the bench postponed the matter for May 29.

Singh is accused of accumulating assets worth more than Rs 10 crore while he served as a Union minister. Another co-accused Anand Chauhan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 9, 2016 and is currently in judicial custody.

The Supreme Court had transferred his plea from Himachal Pradesh High Court to the Delhi High Court in November last year.

