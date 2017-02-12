Himachal CM wife’s nephew’s murder: No trace of accused so far, cops put airports on high alert to stop duo from fleeing country

Blood stains still visible on the crime spot . Forensic team has collected all evidence from the spot. Sahil Walia Blood stains still visible on the crime spot . Forensic team has collected all evidence from the spot. Sahil Walia

In a bid to stop the two accused, Balraj Singh Randhawa and Harmehtab Singh Farid, who are wanted for allegedly murdering the nephew of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s wife, from escaping the country, the Chandigarh police have issued an alert to all airports along with a Look Out Circular (LOC). “A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate this case. A number of police teams are conducting raids at suspected hideouts of the accused. A forensic team of the Chandigarh police has also inspected and collected all possible evidence from the scene of the crime. A LOC has been issued to all the airports. Number of people have also joined in the investigation. Police teams are working round the clock to nab the accused. Every inclusive or exclusive information is most welcome on this numbers 9779580914, 9779580933 and 2740254 regarding this crime”, read a statement released by Chandigarh police Saturday evening.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Later in the evening, the police also launched a combing operation across the city in an attempt to trace the BMW car involved in the crime. All the Station House Officers were directed to check the parking lots in their respective areas to check if the BMW used in the crime was parked anywhere. Deputy Inspector General, Alok Kumar said, “We are working on various leads. More than six teams have been constituted to nab the accused. Several close aides of both the accused are being questioned and monitored. Required formalities barring both the accused to escape out of the country have been initiated. We hope to nab them soon”.

Earlier in the day at PGIMER, family members of Akansh Sen offered to donate his organs. However, it could not be done as the medical board of doctors which had conducted the post mortem ruled that the “parameters of the body for organ donation were not appropriate”. “Since the body’s parameters were not appropriate for organ donation, thus the idea was dropped”, a senior PGI official told Chandigarh Newsline. According to PGI doctors, from day one, the patient was under “M1 status” which means “very critical”.

“Patients under M1 category are ideal for organ donations because the chances of their survival are bleak. Whenever, we have any accident victim with M1 admitted to the PGI, we approach the family if they want to go in for an organ donation. If we get their consent and PGI committee declares the patient brain dead, then the process begins”, a senior PGI doctor told Chandigarh Newsline.

“But, Sen was in a critical stage from the beginning. He was not doing well. We had to provide drugs to maintain his blood pressure till last moment. His urine input was not there. The family too was conveyed during the day that the patient is very critical and chances of the survival was less”, the doctor added.