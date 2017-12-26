Himachal CM-designate vows review of Cong govt decisions of past three months

Addressing his first press conference after being elected as BJP legislature party leader, Thakur said “restoring faith of people in the government” and addressing basic issues of the state like “proper use of central funding” would be high on agenda. Addressing his first press conference after being elected as BJP legislature party leader, Thakur said “restoring faith of people in the government” and addressing basic issues of the state like “proper use of central funding” would be high on agenda.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Jai Ram Thakur said Monday that all decisions taken by the outgoing Congress government during the past three months would be reviewed and all “retired, tired and hired” officers who were given service extensions or re-employed would be sent home.

BJP’s “chargesheet”, a political document the party had submitted to Governor Acharya Devvrat highlighting corruption charges against the Congress government and ministers, would be sent to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for probe on certain specific charges, Thakur said.

He, however, made it clear his government would not work on a policy of political vendetta. Addressing his first press conference after being elected as BJP legislature party leader, Thakur said “restoring faith of people in the government” and addressing basic issues of the state like “proper use of central funding” would be high on agenda. “The previous Congress government did nothing to make use of the central funds for the benefit of the state. This will be one of major priority areas of the government,” he said.

Asked about the state’s fiscal health, Thakur said, “It’s a fact that the state is passing through a grim financial crisis. The outgoing government was fully responsible for this. They ( government) did nothing to increase financial resources of the state but further burdened it with luxurious spending. I am going to curb it and an effort will be made to minimise the VIP culture to cut down wasteful spending, besides looking for new means of raising resources.”

He, however, ruled out bringing out a white paper on finances. Thakur said that after taking oath of the Chief Minister’s office on December 27, he would order a review of all the decisions taken by the Congress government in run-up to the polls. “Retired officers given extensions and re-employed will not be required to continue,” he said.

Referring to the issue of law and order, Thakur said,

“The rape and murder of 16-year-old schoolgirl has come as a blot on Himachal Pradesh’s face. The BJP, during the poll, had made law and order a major poll issue and efforts will be made to get justice for the family of the victim. Though CBI was investigating the case, there have been reports that the Congress government did not cooperate with the agency. The BJP government will see to it that the agency gets full government support.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the swearing-in ceremony in Shimla on December 27. Besides, BJP president Amit Shah and all CMs and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled and supported governments will also attend.

The function will be held at the Ridge at 11 am, he said. Asked about Dharamshala, which was given status of the second capital, said, “Status quo will be maintained.”

