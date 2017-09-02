Himachal CM changes stance of not contesting polls after meeting Sonia Gandhi: ‘I may or may not be in poll fray’

CM Virbhadra Singh. (file) CM Virbhadra Singh. (file)

CHIEF MINISTER Virbhadra Singh on Friday made a complete U-turn on not contesting the upcoming Assembly election saying, “I may or may not be in the poll fray. But, if and when I jump into the battle, I will make sure that Congress wins the polls.” Returning to Shimla after meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi durinbg his three-day visit to Delhi, Virbhadra parried questions on Sukhwinder Sukhu continuing as Pradesh Congress president at the time of polls, saying, “I have told everything to the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) as to why I took such an extreme stand of not contesting the polls. She (Sonia) heard me patiently and extended her sympathies.”

The CM, however, clarified that he had not suggested any replacement for Sukhu. In 2012, Virbhadra had himself replaced then PCC president Kaul Singh Thakur by forcing the high command to declare him the party’s face in the polls. That time, too, he had threatened to withdraw from the polls if he was not put in charge of the state Congress.

Many in the party are seeing his move as pressure tactics similar to the one in 2012 or like Captain Amarinder Singh did in Punjab. The opposition BJP, however, said his presence in the polls would not make any difference to the party’s prospects as the Congress graph had already taken a dip. Replying to newsmen’s questions, the CM said he was a true Congress soldier, who had spent 55 years serving the party and the people of the state. “I have been part of every single election in the state and been part of the state’s development process. I have direct contact with the masses and party workers. They know I will not take a step which is detrimental to the party’s prospects or which impacts the Congress future adversely,” he added.

At the CLP meeting last week, Virbhadra had declared that he would not contest the polls unless Sukhu was replaced because he was being humiliated at public platforms, not given due respect and even being ill-treated just because of the PCC chief. Asked about the crisis in the Congress, he countered, “Is there any party or home which is free from internal crisis? Every party has some problem or othe other. These are small matters which will be resolved before the election is announced.”

Party sources said the CM, during his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and her political secretary Ahmed Patel had been assured that AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi would take a call on Himachal on his return and may soon propose some solutions to Sushilkumar Shinde, the AICC general secretary in charge of the state.

