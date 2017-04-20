PMLA case: Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh appears before Enforcement Directorate

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. PTI/File Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. PTI/File

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case against him and others. The ED had summoned him earlier on Tuesday and had asked him to appear before April 20. The ED had summoned him earlier on April 13 as well, but he had failed to appear.

The agency has summoned Singh in order to record his statement in this case and also to confront him with some documents it has seized and recovered in this case of disproportionate assets.

Singh had allegedly avoided the summons earlier in order to get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had yesterday refused to give any assurance in the Delhi High Court that it will not arrest Singh when he appears before it. The submission was made before Justice R K Gauba by the ED during the hearing of Singh’s plea for quashing of the money laundering proceedings against him.

The ED had filed a criminal case under the PMLA against Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha, Life Insurance Corporation agent Anand Chauhan, his associate Chunni Lal, and others in 2015 following the CBI’s FIR dated September 23, that year.

(with inputs from PTI)

