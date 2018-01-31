Govt open to suggestions of people: Himachal CM

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (2nd from right) Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (2nd from right)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the BJP government in the state was open to suggestions of the people and that it did not believe in “vendetta” politics. The chief minister during an event in Shivnagar in Kangra district also announced several projects for the area, including those related to education and agriculture.

“I am open to the suggestions in the interest of the people and for their welfare as I am the chief minister of the common man and I am from a common background,” he said. The people of Kangra and Mandi played a pivotal role in the formation of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, and “I assure that we will come up to their expectations”, Thakur said.

Speaking about his dispensation’s recent decisions, he said, “My government took a strong decision of terminating the services of the retired and tired who were enjoying undue privileges under the previous Congress government.” “My government will not resort to vendetta politics, however those who do not adhere to the work culture or ignore their duties will be dealt with accordingly,” the chief minister said.

On the Rs 10 cr sanctioned by the Centre for the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), he said that BADP would meet the special development needs of the people living in remote and inaccessible areas near the International Border. The chief minister announced Rs 5 cr for the degree college at Shivnagar and starting of science classes at GSSS, Kotlu Tehsil, Jaisinghpur, from the next academic session.

He also announced an additional sum of Rs 8.5 cr for the Lift Irrigation Water Supply Scheme for Alampur and Lambagaon.

