Himachal cabinet minister Karan Singh passes away

Late Himachal cabinet minister Karan Singh. (File photo. Express 27.08.2015.) Late Himachal cabinet minister Karan Singh. (File photo. Express 27.08.2015.)

Karan Singh, minister for Ayurveda and cooperation in Himachal Pradesh, died Friday morning at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He was 59. He is survived by his wife and son. Singh was suffering from liver and throat ailments.

Officiating chief secretary Tarun Shridhar said the government is arranging for his funeral at Kullu with full state honours. His body will be flown there on Friday.

A member of the Kullu royal family, Karan Singh, a three-time MLA, is the younger brother of Maheshwar Singh, a BJP legislator from Kullu. The late minister had earlier held a cabinet position in the BJP government but later had joined the Congress to ahead of the 2012 assembly polls. He was inducted in the Himachal cabinet only last year. Singh had lost his elder son in a road accident at Noida three years back.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now