Himachal cabinet decisions: Old excise policy back, partial relief for unauthorised buildings, hotels

Chief Minister Jai ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting at Dharamshala on Saturday. (Express Photo) Chief Minister Jai ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting at Dharamshala on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Reversal of the excise policy to restore old system of granting L-1 and L-13 licenses for wholesale distribution of liquor by private businessmen, complete ban on general transfers and partial relief to defaulters of building laws violations, especially private hoteliers are few significant decisions taken by the cabinet Saturday.

Presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the cabinet meeting held at Dharamshala, was attended by top bureaucrats and officials.

According to a senior minister, the decision of the cabinet to switch over the liquor trade from the government-manned HP beverages Ltd (HPBL) to wholesale traders is aimed to bring transparency in the business.

In today’s cabinet meet, the government decided that applications will be invited for grant of wholesale licences of L-1 for IMFL,Beer, Wine and Cider and L-13 for wholesale distribution of country liquor to the retail vendors from April 1.

“It was decided that the process of grant of wholesale licenses L-1 and L-13 be started on February 5, so that the formalities can be completed and the liquor distribution network is put in place before April1. It was also decided to merge the basic license fees into the proposed retail excise duty for 2018-19,” a spokesman said.

The cabinet in order to grant relief to hoteliers decided to amend the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning rules 2018 and allow sealing of unauthorised buildings or portions thereof to be put in use. The department will invite objections to the rules so that the sealed portion be put for approval and permitted use.

“Sealing will be done only after giving defaulters an opportunity to be heard under the amendment in the Act. This will give relief to hoteliers and their objections will be invited under the rule,” a spokesman said.

The cabinet also approved to grant interim relief to regular government employees, pensioners, family pensioners at the rate of 8 per cent basic pay to be payable from January 1, 2016, as was announced by the Chief Minister on January 25 at Ani in Kullu district. This move will benefit employees and pensioners by Rs 700 crore.

The cabinet also decided to increase the maternity leave of women employees on contract basis from 135 days to 180 days, thus equating them with regular women employees.

Other cabinet decisions

Cabinet decided to invite Expression of Interest (EOI) for procurement of design consultant to carry out detailed feasibility study of 2,000 kilometers of road length under proposed World Bank assistance for Himachal Pradesh State Road Project Phase-II.

Cabinet also decided to allow recruitment process out of the purview of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission on compassionate ground, against three per cent sports persons quota, from amongst the specially-abled persons, on batch-wise basis.

