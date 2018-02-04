Himachal cabinet decisions: Eight per cent interim relief to state govt staff, pensioners to be released with Feb salary

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved release of 8 per cent interim relief to the regular government employees and pensioners of Himachal Pradesh with the salary of February on March 1, 2018. Arrears from January 1, 2016, to January 31, 2018, will be credited in the GPF account of the employees.

Those who have retired during this period or under new pension scheme (NPS) will get their arrears in cash on March 1, 2018 in one installment.

A spokesman of the state government said it was the biggest financial benefit that state government had given to its employees and pensioners since coming to power at a cost of Rs 700 crore to the exchequer.

