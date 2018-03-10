Himachal Budget: Cow cess on liquor, a scoop of temples’ riches

Jai Ram Thakur, in his maiden budget, has proposed no new taxes but rolled out 28 new schemes focussed mostly on improving rural economy, attracting investments and creating avenues of self-employment through a regime of incentives. Jai Ram Thakur, in his maiden budget, has proposed no new taxes but rolled out 28 new schemes focussed mostly on improving rural economy, attracting investments and creating avenues of self-employment through a regime of incentives.

A Re 1 Gau Vansh Vikas cess on every bottle of liquor sold in the state, setting up of a Gau Sewa Aayog and making it mandatory for temples and religious trusts to shell out 15 per cent of their income for Gau Sadans are some of the highlights of the BJP government’s Rs 41,440-crore Budget for Himachal Pradesh for financial year 2018-19 that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented in the state Assembly on Friday.

Banking largely on the Centre’s help and fresh borrowings, the CM, in his maiden budget, has proposed no new taxes but rolled out 28 new schemes focussed mostly on improving rural economy, attracting investments and creating avenues of self-employment through a regime of incentives.

In the BJP government’s first budget after returning to power in the state, the CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, also highlighted a nine-point vision to make Himachal a truly “ Ram Rajya” through delivery of services, all-round development and the national vision of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

With a cumulative fiscal deficit of Rs 7,821 crore, the highest so far, the CM conceded it was a big challenge to arrange more funds for development.

Thakur identified tourism, hydro power sector and industry as the three core areas of growth aimed at reversing the prevailing trend of negative growth in the state for the past three years, for which he blamed his Congress predecessor.

He said the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained a big hope to bail out the state from the fiscal crisis. The Budget leaves a current deficit of Rs 3,168 crore with a high loan liability of Rs 46,385 crore.

It proposes reduction in additional goods tax (AGT) by 25 per cent on iron steel, yarn and plastics goods and slashed electricity duty for small and medium industries from four to two per cent while scrapping the same altogether for new small and medium industrial units for the next five years.

Announcing a slew of measures for the agriculture sector, the CM brought back the scheme of crop protection for apple growers, proposing 60 per cent subsidy for installing anti-hail guns.

Chief Minister announced an interim relief of four per cent daily allowance for the government employees and pensioners from July 2017, pay grade for contract employees, raised daily wages to Rs 225 and also announced to raise employment under MNREGA for unskilled workers from 100 days to 120 days.

The CM said all ministers had decided to forego benefits available to ration card holders under the PDS.

