Himachal brings dress code for govt staff attending court hearings

The Himachal Pradesh government has prescribed a dress code for government employees attending court hearings, nearly a fortnight after the high court rebuked a woman junior engineer who went to the court in a check shirt and denims. The government has warned employees of strict disciplinary action if the orders are defied.

State Chief Secretary V C Pharka has written to administrative secretaries and heads of departments, asking them to ensure that employees going to the courts are appropriately dressed in formals.

