Himachal assembly session from March 6, CM’s first budget likely on March 9

The budget will be presented by the CM who also holds the Finance portfolio in the cabinet. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) The budget will be presented by the CM who also holds the Finance portfolio in the cabinet. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s month-long Budget Session has been convened from March 6. A decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting held at Dharamshala on Saturday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present his first Budget on March 9.

The House will have a week-long recess from March 17 to 25, when the standing committee will scrutinse the Budget proposals and give their reports, a parliamentary practice adopted by the state Assembly on the lines of the Parliament.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App