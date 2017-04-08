Himachal: 16 injured after minibus overturns near Mandi

The accident took place this morning on Kullu National Highway. The accident took place this morning on Kullu National Highway.

As many as six persons were seriously injured and 10 suffered minor injuries after a minibus carrying tourists from Kerala’s Mahapuran district overturned near Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

The accident took place this morning on Kullu National Highway. The injured have been admitted to the nearby local hospital for medical aid. The matter is being investigated. Further details are awaited.

