Hillary Clinton arrives in Pink city Jaipur

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: March 15, 2018 7:52 pm
She arrived here from Jodhpur. She also had visited Madhya Pradesh's Mandu.

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday took a tour of the City Palace here, an official said. She arrived here from Jodhpur. She also had visited Madhya Pradesh’s Mandu.

She was welcomed at Jaipur International Airport on Thursday and was escorted to a luxury hotel under tight security, the official said, adding she later visited the City Palace. In Mandu, Hillary slipped twice while climbing down the stone staircase at Jahaz Mahal, injuring her right hand.

