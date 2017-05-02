Hijacking of vehicle in Jammu leads to security scare

According to the driver’s version as the vehicle reached close to the Mukandpur camp near the border belt of Kathua, the duo pushed him out and fled with the vehicle. (Source: Google maps) According to the driver’s version as the vehicle reached close to the Mukandpur camp near the border belt of Kathua, the duo pushed him out and fled with the vehicle. (Source: Google maps)

A Tavera vehicle was allegedly hijacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district triggering panic and after an intense search operation it was found parked in the university road area late last night. Sadiq, the driver of the vehicle, told police that the vehicle had been booked by two youth, who told him they wanted to go from Jammu to Kathua to attend a marriage party.

According to the driver’s version as the vehicle reached close to the Mukandpur camp near the border belt of Kathua, the duo pushed him out and fled with the vehicle. The driver then informed the policemen at Harya Chack police station after which a case was registered and an operation launched to trace the vehicle and the two hijackers.

The vehicle was finally found parked on university road in Jammu city. Police has quizzed the driver and are investigating the case as Harya Chak area in Kathua where the vehicle was hijacked is known for the infiltration of the militants. The militancy angle in the case has not been ruled out by the police.

