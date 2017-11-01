Hijack hoax on Jet Airways flight: Gujarat Police raid accused’s office, residence

The Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight after making an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport on Monday. PTI The Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight after making an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport on Monday. PTI

A day after South Mumbai resident and businessman Birju Kishore Salla was arrested after he left a note onboard a Jet Airways flight bound for Delhi from Mumbai, warning that there were hijackers and explosives onboard, a Gujarat Police team raided his office and residence on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch team began its searches at Salla’s office in Zaveri Bazar at 7.30 am. The searches, which were also conducted at Shreepati Arcade on Grant Road where he lives, went on till 10 am. “The probe found that the businessman printed the letter a day before the incident using his office computer and printer; both have been confiscated,” said a source.

Salla, a millionaire, is the son of a reputed Mumbai jeweller, said sources.Sources said last year Salla had complained that he had found a bug in his business class meal in the same airline. But, the sources added, the investigators suspect this allegation too was false.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency, which is also monitoring the developments in the case, has ruled out any hijack threat. “We are working in close coordination with the state police but so far we have not got any order from the MHA of the case being transferred to us,” said an NIA officer.

Salla was arrested after the Delhi-bound flight was diverted to Ahmedabad after a cabin crew member found the note in the aircraft lavatory. Salla was booked under sections of the Anti Hijacking Act, 1982. Salla told the police he “made up the hijacking note to defame the airline” and “seek revenge” against a female crew member who had “spurned” him.

According to the police, the pilot was informed by a crew member of a note found in one of the toilets, written in English and Urdu and claiming that at least 12 passengers were hijackers, and that there was an “explosive bomb” onboard. It wanted the plane to be taken to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The pilot wanted to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad and the air traffic control immediately facilitated the process. The aircraft landed at 3.48 hours at Ahmedabad and the passengers and crew members taken off the aircraft. The aircraft finally left for Delhi at around 9 am, said officials.

