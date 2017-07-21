Highway liquor sale ban: HC asks government whether SC gave any relief

The Gujarat High Court Thursday sought information from state government on whether there was any direction from the Supreme Court relaxing the ban on sale of alcohol along highways. The division bench led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy has adjourned the hearing of petitions till Monday. The petitions were moved by a group of hoteliers whose liquor

The division bench led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy has adjourned the hearing of petitions till Monday. The petitions were moved by a group of hoteliers whose liquor licences have been kept in abeyance following the Supreme Court order banning sale of liquor on highways. These hotel owners have sought exemption, saying that liquor was already prohibited in the state, and hence they should be given relief.

The petitioner hotels have said that procuring liquor on the basis of medical and tourist purposes is also controlled by the prohibition department.

