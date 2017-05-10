Highway liquor ban: SC to hear pleas of hotels, clubs

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said it would hear the matter after the vacation in the second week of July. A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said it would hear the matter after the vacation in the second week of July.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear in detail the petitions filed by a body of hotels and clubs in Tamil Nadu seeking exemption from the ban on serving liquor in establishments that are within 500 metres of highways.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said it would hear the matter after the vacation in the second week of July.

The apex court had on March 31 said that liquor vends within 500 metres of national and state highways will have to shut down from April 1. The court exempted the hilly states of Sikkim, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh and areas having population of up to 20,000 from the order.

Appearing for the hotels’ body, senior advocate Arvind Datar said the ban was resulting in huge revenue loss. He said that out of 10 hotels in Chennai’s Mount Road, eight have been closed because of the apex court order.

Arunachal Pradesh has also moved the court seeking exemption from the order.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now