Highway liquor ban: Gurgaon bar owners to raise issue with CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

Restaurant and bar owners in Gurgaon have decided to meet Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking resolution to their problems after the Supreme Court order banning sale of liquor along highways came into effect.

Calling it a “black day” for the hospitality industry, Kapil Chopra, President of the Oberoi Group, said, “We completely respect of the Supreme Court judgment, but with this judgment thousands of bars and restaurants have been affected in India.”

“We are trying our best to solve this problem in all mediums as it has severe impact on us. We should have strict law on drunken driving. We should spread more awareness about drunken driving,” he said.

“We have big hotels and licence for running bars and pubs, a small liquor vend near highway can be relocated but how can we relocate such a big hotel?” he asked.

Manbeer Choudhary, President of Haryana Restaurants and Hotels Association, said, “It will hit government revenue, employment and tourists. We are hoping that the Centre as well as the Haryana government will help us and give a suitable way to come out from this problem.”

“We will talk to the Haryana chief minister to guide us as it is a loss of Rs 5,200 crore revenue,” Choudhary said, adding that they would also raise the issue with Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma.

Out of 375 bars, 200 pubs have been closed in Gurgaon.

Choudhary said many banquet halls and marriage halls along the national highway too will be affected.

The Supreme Court had in an order said that liquor vends within 500 metres of national and state highways will have to shut down from April 1.

