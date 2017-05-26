Highway construction: Zero tolerance towards corruption, CBI will have to work without pressure, says Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo)

UTTARAKHAND CHIEF Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Thursday that a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in highway construction in the state, initiated by his government, should continue, despite concerns expressed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Shipping.

Speaking to The Indian Express before meeting Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rawat said, “My government’s stand is that we are against corruption. We have declared zero tolerance towards corruption. The CBI will have to work without any pressure.”

In a letter to Rawat last month, Gadkari had asked the state government to reconsider its decision to ask the CBI to inquire into the allegations against NHAI officials, pointing out that such an action would have an “adverse impact on the morale of the officers”.

Rawat acknowledged that Gadkari had written to him, but said the CBI probe should go on. “If there is corruption, there has to be a probe. If we don’t probe, there is no meaning to the slogan of zero tolerance to corruption,” he said, adding that he expected the CBI to submit a probe report within 90 days.

During its election campaign in Uttarakhand, the BJP had promised a CBI probe into the alleged scam in land acquisition for the Rs 4,000-crore NH-74 project sanctioned during the previous Congress regime.

After Rawat took over, an FIR was lodged by the Udham Singh Nagar district administration against NHAI officials.

Rawat, who took over as Chief Minister in March after the BJP’s stunning victory in the elections, said his government has also prepared plans build new roads in the state. “As of now, one has to travel at least 170 km to cross the state. We have suggested there could be a new state highway. But it will have to pass through the National Park for which at least 4-5 km of elevated road across the Jim Corbett Park needs to be built. This would bring down the distance to 80 km. The other option is to request the Uttar Pradesh government to give us 75 hectare of land through which we can construct the road and that would make the total distance to 120 km,” he said.

With rain and frequent weather changes creating hurdles for religious tourism, the main source of revenue for the state, the Uttarakhand government has initiated plans for constructing alternative all-weather roads with tunnels and flyovers for the Char Dham Yatra.

Rawat said his government was also working on new plans for tourism and hydroelectric projects, which would be announced before his government’s completion of 100 days in power.

The Chief Minister said his government has initiated a scheme to prevent an exodus of people for jobs.

According to a state official, “A Nursery Act will be introduced under the Apna Rozgar project to promote horticulture, especially medicinal plants.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now