Highlight in Yogi govt report card: No riots

Yogi Adityanath (PTI) Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

As his government finished six months in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday put “no riots” and promotion of “dharmik tourisim (religious tourism)” among the achievements of the present administration.

Taking on his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav, who had criticised the state’s loan waiver scheme for farmers, Adityanath said that instead of posting on social media, the Samajwadi Party chief should learn the definition of a farmer.

“Pradesh ke andar agar hum 2012 se 2017 ke beech ka dekhein to average prati saptah do baar dange hote thhe. In chheh mahinon mein ek bhi danga nahi hua (In Uttar Pradesh, on average two riots took place every week between 2012 and 2017, but there has been no riot in these six months),” Adityanath said at a media conference while releasing a booklet, “Badh chala Uttar Pradesh ek nayi disha ki oar (UP progresses towards a new direction)”, on his government’s achievements.

About Akhilesh calling farmers’ loan waiver of his government a “joke”, Adityanath said, “The kind of inheritance that Akhilesh comes from, he would not even know the definition of a farmer…. Instead of tweeting, he should meet 10.96 lakh farmers who had loans amounting to more than Rs 10,000 each waived off.”

Speaking about the boost to “dharmik tourism”, Adityanath said his government has ensured revival of Ram Leela in Ayodhya, which was allegedly stopped by previous governments; and works worth Rs 510 crore have started in ‘Prayag Raj’ for preparation of Kumbh Mela in 2019.

Alleging that UP does not have an investment-friendly atmosphere due to the state’s poor law and order situation, Adityanath said his government ensured that 17 criminals were killed in 430 encounters. He said 1,106 people have been arrested, including 868 on whom reward had been announced.

The chief minister claimed that after GST was launched on July 1, 2017, UP has become the state with maximum revenue collection, with the state’s tax collection up by 33.67 per cent year-on-year. Adityanath claimed that his government has cleared property worth approximately Rs 35 crore from six land mafias.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App