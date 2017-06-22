High-rise for HC judges on affordable housing plot

An aerial view of the Oshiwara plot. (Express Photo/Kevin DSouza) An aerial view of the Oshiwara plot. (Express Photo/Kevin DSouza)

An affordable homes project for the public was shelved for a proposed high-rise society for Bombay High Court judges in Mumbai.

The Indian Express had Tuesday reported that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had sanctioned an exclusive housing scheme for the serving judicial officers on a 32,300-square-foot public land parcel in Oshiwara.

According to the scheme, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will build 84 homes, each with 1,076 sq ft carpet area, which would be offered to the judges on ownership basis. While the construction of the high-rise is yet to commence, the government has so far approved memberships of 39 judges.

Documents accessed under the RTI Act reveal that MHADA had planned affordable housing scheme for the middle income group (MIG) on the same plot.

On the file, then MHADA vice-president Sambhaji Zende noted that the agency had on August 14, 2014, obtained the Mumbai municipality’s clearance for the MIG scheme.

The approval for building 164 homes, was in place. These homes were to be allotted after a public lottery. Zende had noted that a private contractor had been issued a letter of intent for the project, before the government issued directives to build the judges’ society.

Fadnavis insisted that everything was done in accordance with the law.

