High procurement of crop means little to farmers: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday said that these statistics mean little to the farmers. (File photo) Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday said that these statistics mean little to the farmers. (File photo)

A day after Haryana’s Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar announced that the state has recorded a ‘bumper’ wheat crop this year, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday said that these statistics mean little to the farmers.

“Unfortunately, state policy on agriculture is focused on the quantum of production rather than the well-being of the producer. That’s why these statistics mean little to the farmer. Every year we come and say that production has gone up but we never say what has happened to the producer,” Yadav said.

Haryana’s agriculture minister had announced on Tuesday that wheat crop procurement has broken all previous records in the state. “This year, we estimated 22 quintals of wheat per acre in comparison to 19-20 quintals during the past few years,” Dhankar said.

“During this season, farmers in a few areas faced adverse weather conditions, including rains coupled with hailstorms, but that took place only when the crop was almost ready or harvesting season had started,” he added.

The Swaraj Abhiayan leader said that a greater crop procurement often means lower prices and in the process, ends up hurting the already distressed farmer.

“A bumper crop often means fall in prices and ends up hurting the farmer. Wheat is different, as much of the crop is procured by the government at MSP (Minimum Support Price), but even there the government is resorting to various mechanisms to shut down procuremet before all farmers can sell their entire crop,” said Yadav.

This year, the state agencies have procured over 87.20 lakh metric tonnes of wheat while the traders have procured 1,214 metric tonnes.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 – Follow The Indian Express live coverage on Congress-JDS Government Alliance in Karnataka and real-time updates at indianexpress.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd