High-level security ordered for Amarnath yatra

Ahead of the 40-day long Amarnath yatra to South Kashmir Himalayas beginning June 29, all the security agencies across Jammu region have been asked to maintain “highest level” of security along the national highway and both the international border and Line of Control, besides sharing intelligence information relating to pilgrimage on real time basis so as to defeat the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and their mentors across the border. The directions came from Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, Dr S D Singh Jamwal at a high level meeting attended by officers of Army, para military forces, intelligence agencies and the police to discuss arrangements for smooth conduct of the forthcoming yatra.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation in South Kashmir and efforts being made by Pakistan to push terrorists across the LoC and IB, the IGP stressed upon the participating officers including district SSPs to organize night patrolling on the national highway regularly and maintain close liaison with all forces deployed in their area of jurisdiction to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and their mentors across the border, said an official release issued here. He further stressed upon all the officers that proper briefing be given to officials deployed for road opening party (ROP) duty to maintain utmost alertness so that smooth passage is given to all the vehicle going for the yatra.

On border management front, Dr Singh stressed upon district SSPs of Jammu, Samba and Kathua to lay joint nakas and ensure patrolling on all the probable infiltration routes as these three districts are more vulnerable to cross border infiltration, release said. He also directed that all border police stations, posts and nakas should be strengthened and proper briefing be given to men by supervisory officers regularly regarding nature of duties to be performed by then.

Further directing all the forces including intelligence agencies to pay special attention to area where fencing has been damaged on the international border, IGP also asked the district SSPs to get proper census of surroundings or vulnerable areas related to yatra on priority basis and advise people not to allow any individual to take shelter in their houses without prior information to police. He also stressed on keeping close watch over anti-social elements and mischief mongers so as to ensure that atmosphere of peace and tranquillity is not disturbed.

