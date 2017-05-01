High level meeting at Rajnath Singh’s residence over J&K security, Sukma attack

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

A high level meeting is underway at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence this morning, over recent attacks and security concerns in the country. The matters under discussion are the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Sukma attack that killed 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh. Apart from Singh, the meeting also has Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, DG CRPF RR Bhatnagar, IB Rajiv Jain and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Last week, 25 CRPF jawans from the Burkapal camp of the CRPF 74 Battalion were killed by Naxals while they were trying to secure an under-construction road in south Sukma. According to accounts given by officers of the Sukma attack, 76 jawans left the CRPF’s Burkapal camp at 6 am in order to secure the road and under-construction bridge on the crucial link between Dornapal on NH 30 and Jagargunda, a length of 56 km.

Soon after the attack, RR Bhatnagar was appointed as the DG of CRPF.

In the Valley, students have been protesting against the armed forces and some have lost their lives in clashes with security personnel. Last week, a terror attack on an Army camp in Kupwara killed three army personnel including one officer. Adding to the spate of ceasefire violations, earlier today, two soldiers were killed after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.

