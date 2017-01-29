High danger avalanche warning in Kashmir

Women walk on a snow covered Road leading to their Village after heavy snowfall at Tangmarg in Baramulla District of North Kashmir on Sunday. PTI Photo Women walk on a snow covered Road leading to their Village after heavy snowfall at Tangmarg in Baramulla District of North Kashmir on Sunday. PTI Photo

Authorities in Kashmir on Sunday issued a high danger avalanche warning for the next 24 hours, advising people to take precautionary measures to avert any untoward incidents. The administration has issued a high danger avalanche warning valid for next 24-hours for avalanche-prone areas in the Kashmir division, a government spokesman said.

He said that as per the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, high danger avalanche warning from 1700 hrs on January 29 to 1700 hrs on January 30 exists for avalanche-prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, and Budgam and Kargil districts.

Accordingly, he said, all the deputy commissioners in the division, including Leh and Kargil, have been asked to advise people not to venture in avalanche-prone areas and to keep clearing snow depositions from roofs of their houses and bunkers to avoid damages. He said people have been asked to take all precautionary measures so as to avert any untoward incident.