High danger avalanche warning in J&K and Himachal Pradesh

“People are advised not to move in avalanche-prone areas,” a SASE advisory said. (Representational image) “People are advised not to move in avalanche-prone areas,” a SASE advisory said. (Representational image)

DRDO authorities on Monday issued a high danger avalanche warning for Kargil and a medium danger avalanche warning for Kupwara and Bandipora for next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, in Himachal Pradesh, a medium danger avalanche warning for avalanche prone slopes of Lahul-Spiti district, for next 24 hours have been issued.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning that would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm on Monday.”People are advised not to move in avalanche-prone areas,” a SASE advisory said.

Earlier this year in January, around 20 people including Army officials were killed after heavy snowfall triggered avalanches across the Valley. A number of landslides due to heavy rain and snowfall also blocked the Srinagar- Jammu national highway due to which scores of trucks and other vehicles remained stranded paralysing normal life.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd