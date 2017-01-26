High danger avalanche warning for some areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

A high danger avalanche warning was again issued on Thursday for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. (Representational image) A high danger avalanche warning was again issued on Thursday for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. (Representational image)

A high danger avalanche warning was again issued on Thursday for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning that would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm on Thursday. A SASE advisory said here on Thursday that “high danger” warning is in place for avalanche prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar and Kargil districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

High-danger avalanche warning for the same period has also been issued for avalanche prone slopes in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmour, Shimla and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh. “People are advised to keep clearing the snow deposition from rooftop of their houses/bunkers to avoid damages,” it said.

SASE said fresh snowfall had occurred at many places in J&K and HP until early on Thursday.

Banihal Top (25 cm), Haddan Taj (37 cm), Gulmarg (64 cm), Drass (49 cm) in J&K and Solang Nala (30 cm), Dhundi (93 cm) and Bahang (17 cm) in HP had received fresh snowfall.