High Court to hear Ram Rahim’s appeal against rape case conviction on October 9

Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s appeal against his conviction in the rape cases will come up for hearing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday along with the appeals filed by the two rape survivors seeking life imprisonment for the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

The criminal revision appeals against the conviction ordered by the Special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25 will come up for hearing before the division bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhir Mittal. Gurmeet was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in the two rape cases registered against him in 2002.

Gurmeet had approached the High Court last month seeking his acquittal in the case while terming the trial court judgment against him “perverse and illegal” and questioning the registration of the FIR on the basis of an anonymous complaint.

The two rape survivors, whose statements led to his conviction, on Wednesday had also approached the High Court seeking life imprisonment for the convict. The revision appeal filed by Gurmeet was recently cleared by the High Court for listing after his counsels cleared the objections raised by the Registry on the petition copy.

The rape survivors, in their appeals, while seeking revision of his sentence, have said the case was not of nature where a lesser sentence would have achieved the ends of the justice. “Seeing the gravity of the offence where the rape was committed upon the petitioner while she was in mental and physical custody of the accused, the ends of justice require maximum exemplary punishment to the accused,” their counsels have said in the counter plea.

