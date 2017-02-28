Pothole menace: HC asks BMC, PWD, police & urban bodies to be present at next hearing

The Bombay High Court asked senior officials of the BMC, MMRDA, MSRDC, Mumbai Police and the PWD Monday to be present before the court on the next hearing to come up with concrete solutions to address the issue of potholes. A division bench of Justice V M Kanade and Justice P R Bora was hearing a suo motu PIL taken up on the issue of potholes following a letter written by Justice Gautam Patel of the HC in 2015.

Justice Kanade said, “Despite several orders passed by the court, there has not been any progress made by the concerned authorities in addressing the issue. The number of potholes have increased since last monsoon and several motorists have died because of potholes and uneven roads.”

Senior Advocate Anil Sakhare, representing the BMC, told the court that since several departments were responsible for road maintenance, there was need for better coordination. He said, “Work on roads is ongoing. On an urgent basis, BMC is undertaking repair work across 94 critical roads and junctions. Over 900 other roads will be attended after April. We have also blacklisted 21 contractors who were responsible for irregularities in road work and tainted officials have been suspended and FIRs have also been registered against them.”

The court was also informed by the officials about the challenges faced by them in repairing roads in a crowded city such as Mumbai. The advocates for intervenors who are commuters who travel every day on the city roads told the court that repaired roads kept getting dug up and that there was no grievance redressal mechanism for the common man.

Justice Kanade said, “Post monsoon, condition of roads gets worse. Road repairs in the city should be taken up on a war-footing and cannot be taken up in a superficial level.” Detailing the lack of coordination between various departments such as BMC, MMRDA, PWD, Bombay Port Trust, MSRDC and the traffic police, the judge said, “We direct all the high-ranking officials from these departments including the joint commissioner of the Mumbai traffic police to remain present in the next hearing with details on concrete steps they plan to take to ensure proper coordination between the departments and a permanent solution to address the problem of potholes.”

The next hearing along with the representatives of various departments will be held on March 10 at 3.30 pm.