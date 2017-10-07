High Court orders speedy disposal of Junaid lynching case

Junaid Khan, who was stabbed on June 22. Junaid Khan, who was stabbed on June 22.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the trial court to frame charges during the next hearing in the murder case of Haryana teenager Junaid Khan, who was stabbed to death by a mob on a train in June. The High Court, while rejecting the bail plea of one of the accused, Rameshwar Dass, asked the Sessions Court, Faridabad, to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete it within five months. The HC direction came after 15-year-old Junaid’s brother Hashim opposed the bail plea, saying Rameshwar was the one who started the violence that led to the killing of his brother.

Junaid, his brother and two cousins were attacked on a Mathura-bound train in June by a mob, which also hurled communal slurs on the victims. The teenager was stabbed to death by the mob and thrown off the train. A detailed judgment in the case was not immediately available. “After arguments, the petition for bail was not allowed by the High Court owing to the seriousness of the matter and the stage of the case,” said advocate Arjun Sheoran, Hashim’s counsel.

