High Court issues notice to CBI on Ryan Pinto’s plea for travelling outside country

The Punjab and Haryana Court issued a notice to the CBI on a plea filed by Ryan Augustine Pinto, CEO of Ryan International group, seeking permission to travel abroad in the last week of December.

The High Court had restrained Pinto from travelling outside the country without its permission while granting anticipatory bail in the Pradhyuman Thakur murder case. Pinto has requested the court to grant him permission to travel to Dubai from December 26, 2017 to January 1, 2018.

The plea reads, “The present petition may kindly be allowed and petitioner be given permission to travel abroad i.e. Dubai, UAE from 26.12.2017 to 05.01.2018.”

The court, while granting anticipatory bail to Ryan, had said he is not allowed to leave the country without the court’s permission. The Supreme Court had recently upheld the High Court’s order dated November 21 of the anticipatory bail to Ryan and his parents – Augustine Francis Pinto and Grace Pinto, who are the trustees of Ryan Group of Institutions.

The High Court order had also said that even some lapse or negligence on part of the Bhondsi school authorities or the trustees in the Pradyuman murder case “may not be a pointer towards their complicity in the commission of (the) murder, until and unless there is some substantial evidence of their involvement in this crime”.

Recently, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to the trustees of the school in the murder case of the seven-year-old boy. The plea was filed by the boy’s father, Varun Thakur, seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Pinto and his parents.

On September 8, Pradyuman Thakur, a class II student, was found dead with his throat slit in Ryan International School in Gurgaon. Initially, the school’s bus conductor was arrested in connection with the murder but was released on bail after the CBI arrested a senior student of the school.

