High Court dismisses PIL against Uttar Pradesh advocate general’s appointment

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL opposing the appointment of Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Raghvendra Singh.

The court’s Lucknow bench also imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner for filing the “frivolous PIL for cheap popularity”.

The order was passed by a bench of justices V K Shukla and D K Upadhyay on the PIL filed by advocate Suresh Gupta.

The petitioner said that the Uttar Pradesh government should have framed rules before appointing the advocate general.

