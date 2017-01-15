High altitude areas of Himachal buried under fresh bout of snow

Houses draped in snow during heavy snowfall in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. (PTI Photo) Houses draped in snow during heavy snowfall in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. (PTI Photo)

High altitude tribal areas and mountain passes received another spell of light snowfall today while the piercing cold wave sweeping most parts of Himachal Pradesh continued with some places shivering with mercury staying between minus 17 and 22 degree Celsius. The local MeT had warned of heavy rains or snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills today and tomorrow due to a fresh western disturbance but no report of heavy snowfall or rains has so far been received from any part of the state.

Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district recorded 2 cm of fresh snow till this evening while Nehru Kund near Manali and Rohtang Pass received 2 cm and 5 cm of snow.

The sky remained heavily overcast and strong velocity icy winds swept Shimla and surrounding areas but there was no rains or snowfall.

The high altitude tribal and other peaks shivered under freezing cold wave conditions with mercury staying between minus 17 and minus 22 degree C while Keylong and Kalpa in tribal Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 11.6 degree and minus 2.8 degree against minus 13.9 degree and minus 6 degree yesterday.

Similarly Manali was warmer at 1 degree against minus 6.8 degree yesterday, a rise of 7.8 degree, followed by Bunter zero degree, Manali Shimla 1.6 degree, Solan 1.8 degree, Sundernagar 2. 4 degree, Dharamsala 6.2 degree, Una 6.4 degree and Nahan 7.4 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperatures rose marginally and Una was hottest with a high of 22.4 degree, followed by Solan 16.8 degree, Sundernagar 16.1 degree, Bhuntar and Nahan 14.2 degree, Dharamsala 13.6 degree, Shimla 9 degree, Manali 5.6 degree and Kalpa 0.8 degree.