High alert in Jammu over infiltration fear along LoC

High alert has been sounded across Jammu region following inputs from Army about a possible infiltration by a group of terrorists at two separate places from across the border in the region.

Confirming it, senior police officers told The Indian Express that the input followed detection of damage caused to barbed wire fence by an army patrol somewhere along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Similarly, three armed gunmen travelling in a Thar vehicle broke away a police naka in R S Pura tehsil along the international border near Jammu on Wednesday night.

While a ‘high level’ alert has been raised in both these border districts and R S Pura tehsil, the police and para military forces at other places too have been asked to maintain vigil, they added. Searches have been initiated in border areas of both the districts as also R S Pura tehsil adjoining Jammu city.

Following the panic over the security alert, the Army school and Kendriya Vidyalaya along with some private schools in Udhampur town were closed on Thursday morning. A defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta, however, denied knowledge about it, saying that army schools in Jammu were functioning as usual.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Arvind Sharma, said while schools in cantonment area have been closed by the Army as a precautionary measure and the district administration has no control over them, they were, however, inquiring into the closure of schools in other areas of Udhampur town without any orders from them or the education department.

The schools in Miran Sahib area too have been closed and searches by police and troops are in progress, sources added.

