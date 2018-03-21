Hiding facts about killing of Indians inhuman act: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said it was “inhuman” that the BJP led NDA government hid from the nation the facts about the killing of 39 Indians by ISIS at Mosul in Iraq. Making a statement in this regard in the assembly, he alleged that the Centre always attempted to hide the facts from Parliament whenever the matter was raised and it was unfortunate. “This can only be seen as an inhuman action on the part of the government,” he said.
The House unanimously condemned the killing of the 39 Indians, who hailed from Punjab, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal. They were abducted from Mosul in Iraq in 2014 were killed by Islamic State terrorists and buried in a mass grave. The House expressed deepest condolences to their families.
Referring to the statement of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Parliament on Tuesday, Vijayan said when such painful incidents occur, relatives should be informed first. “But in this case, the government took a different stand and informed Parliament first,” he said. Swaraj had told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the 39 Indians were dead and their bodies had been recovered.
Vijayan said the government also ignored the statement of Harjit Singh Massi, the lone witness to the killing, who had managed to escape and reach India. The Centre not only “ignored” his version all these years, but also maintained that he was lying and put him behind bars in a false case, Vijayan alleged.
- Mar 21, 2018 at 4:43 pmThe government, despite it’s best intentions, handled a delicate situation rather badly. Sushma Swaraj categorically stated in the parliament that the government had proof of the 39 being alive. The correct statement would have been that the government did not know. At the best of times, the information coming out of the war zone is rather sketchy and cannot be relied upon. Subsequently, during further meetings with the relatives of the peopl,echo were lost , it was never recanted that that the government had no proof of their being alive leading to building up hopes of these people being found alive. Lastly, as a humane gesture, the MEA could have depicted some of their officers to break the news to the relatives personally before announcing the news to the parliament and the kinfolk learning it through the TV channels. Either they are insensitive or stupid or both. I think in order to portray their foreign policy as muscular, they resorted to this. Better was expected of swaraj.Reply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 4:42 pmIn Kerala it is not inhuman to murder opposition and give parole to commies who are in jail for murder. It is a joke when commies talk about being humane.Reply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 4:17 pmDear Mr. P. Vijayan, Are you speaking about hiding facts about killing of Indian citizens in your state being an inhuman act, then thats good. As more than double that killed in the uncertain killing fields of Iraq... happened in your state alone in the last 2 years. At least in Iraq it was Islamic State terrorists. Here in Kerala its your own cadres.Reply