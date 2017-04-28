‘Hidden’ CCTVs installed in Malda district to improve law and order

The police have installed 50 CCTV cameras, some of which are “hidden”, in “strategic” locations in Malda district to better the law and order situation in the area. According to sources, illegal trafficking and growth in crime are two major reasons for the move. “The new cameras have been operational for about two weeks.There has been many positive outcomes following the installation. The cameras have been installed at strategic locations. The motive of new cameras is to ensure security, better surveillance and to check where and how traffic rules are being flouted,” SP (Malda) Arnab Ghosh told The Indian Express. As Malda is also considered a hub of trafficking, the police and administration believe 24×7 surveillance will help in eradicating criminal activities, sources said. The number of cameras, which previously stood at 16, is now 66.

“This will instil confidence among the general public and improve security. It will further mitigate anti-social activities in the district,” an officer told The Indian Express. The cameras have been installed at key locations including NH-34 and its peripheral areas, a source said, adding their locations would not be revealed. More cameras will be installed if need be, sources said, adding the cameras would be connected to a centralised hub, and top officers would be able to get video footage of a location through their mobile phone when required.

Arms, poppy seeds and various substances required to manufacture narcotics are recovered from the district almost fortnightly, administrative sources said, adding news of murders, rapes and abductions has also become more frequent.

According to local sources, bordering areas such as Baliadanga, Mothabari, Danga , Kaliachak have also faced issues such as circulation of fake notes, illegal migration, illegal arms manufacturing units and smuggling of goods.

