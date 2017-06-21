‘He’s right, Sanghis are terrorists, not Hindus’: Digvijaya Singh on Anil Vij’ remark

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File Photo) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File Photo)

Hours after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said there cannot be a terminology as Hindu terrorism, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “He said it right. Sanghis are terrorists, Hindus can never be terrorists (Unhone sahi farmaaya hai, Sanghi aatankwaad hota hai…Hindu aatankwaad kabhi nahin hota).” Singh was responding to the Haryana Home Minister’s comment when he said, “A Hindu can never be a terrorist and the term was used by the grand old party for taking political mileage.”

Vij had further stated that with the rising cases of terror attacks involving Muslims, the Congress wanted terrorism cases against Hindus too for political benefits. Also Read: Hindu cannot be terrorist, there is nothing called Hindu terror: Haryana minister Anil Vij

The term Hindu terrorism is used to describe acts of violence motivated by members of Hindu organisations close to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Abhinav Bharat. It was first used by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram after some members of the Hindu community were arrested in Mumbai for their involvement in the Malegaon blast in 2008. Malegaon blasts were second major terror attack involving Hindu members after the 2006 Samjhauta blasts which were allegedly carried out by Abhinav Bharat, a Hindu fundamentalist group.

