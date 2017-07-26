Heroin worth over Rs 20 crore seized in Delhi, 3 held: Police

A part of the consignment was to be delivered to Deepak, the kingpin of the cartel, near the Vivekananda College,said the DCP. (Representational image) A part of the consignment was to be delivered to Deepak, the kingpin of the cartel, near the Vivekananda College,said the DCP. (Representational image)

The police have arrested three men for their alleged connections with an inter-state drug from their possession, it said on Wednesday. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has been collecting information on various drug cartels. It came to the notice of the police that drugs procured in bulk from Manipur were being brought to Delhi through different routes, including from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The drugs were then supplied in small quantities to Delhi-based suppliers and peddlers, he added. The police recently got to know that one Rajesh alias Raje (39), who worked as a carrier in the cartel, had procured a big consignment of heroin from Bareilly.

A part of the consignment was to be delivered to Deepak (35), the kingpin of the cartel, near the Vivekananda College,said the DCP.

Rajesh was nabbed on July 23 and three kg of heroin was seized from his possession. Deepak was arrested on July 24 from near the Cross River Mall at Surajmal Vihar and two kg of heroin was seized from him, said the officer. One of Deepak’s associates, Sunil (29), was arrested from near the Ganda Nala, Vijay Vihar and 100 gms of the contraband was seized from his possession, he added.

The total value of the drugs seized from the three accused was estimated to be over Rs 20 crore in the international market, said the DCP.

The police have also seized a car, a scooter and mobile phone handsets with SIM cards, allegedly used in drug trafficking from the possession of the accused.

