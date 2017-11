Police officials have seized 1.41 kilograms of heroin in Mizoram and a Myanmarese national has been arrested in this connection. Aizawl district SP Neihchungnunga said the heroin was seized from the possession of the Myanmarese man in Aizawl yesterday.

The 56-year-old man has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

