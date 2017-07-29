Here’s why Shashi Tharoor would want to be stuck on an island with PM Modi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that he would want to get stuck on an island with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video interview titled ‘the Untold’, the veteran leader was asked who would he want to get stuck with on an island from the opposition party. In his reply, Tharoor said, “I would like to get stranded on an island with PM Modi so that I can have a lot of time to persuade him to see the things a bit differently from the way in which currently his followers appear to be interpreting his messages.”

The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram went on to say that he would want to give Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘The Discovery of India’ to PM Modi. “I would give PM Modi the Discovery of India by Mr Jawaharlal Nehru because I think he really should imbibe some of those larger and more capacious vision of India that Nehruji articulated,” Tharoor said.

The Congress leader, in the interview, went on to say that “home” for him has always been an “elusive concept” as he has to continuously travel. He added he always felt his sense of roots in Kerala because of his parents, which was why he contested elections from a district in Kerala. “When I was invited by Congress to contest elections, it had to be from Kerala, because it is basically from where I belong,” Tharoor said.

Talking about his nightmares, the Congress leader said he does not like when he is being judged on things he has not done. “Generally speaking, one’s worst nightmare is always of being misunderstood and misrepresented. I’ve always felt that I can face up to my own mistakes and accept and my own responsibilities. But it’s awful when you are being judged for things you haven’t done or haven’t said,” he said.

On being asked how can online trolls be stopped, the veteran leader said he does not have a simple answer. Describing online trolls as an “organised army”, Tharoor said that he sometimes chose to ignore them and sometimes he replies to them, but nothing has worked to put a stop on them.

