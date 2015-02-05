This is why Hindu Mahasabha was trending on Twitter

A flower vendor waits for customer as he sells roses on the Valentines Day in Hyderabad on Friday. (AP)

Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, the Hindu nationalist organization known for creating controversies, sprung a new one on Wednesday in view of the approaching Valentines Day celebrations on February 14.

According to this report, the Hindu Mahasabha has plans to forcibly marry off couples if found hugging on V-day or holding roses in their hands. While Hindu couples would be married off in true Arya Samaj-style, the group reportedly aims to initiate ‘shudhikaran’ (purification) rituals for inter-caste couples. The group, which was recently making national headlines for vowing to install busts of Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi, in the country instantly became a trending topic on popular micro-blogging platform Twitter. It attracted everything from widespread condemnation to jokes and ridicule.

Here are some of the most enjoyable ones on Twitter.

Hindu Mahasabha wants to get you married. Sakshi Maharaj wants you to have kids. This country is one big joint family I tell you. — Dorkstar (@Dorkstar) February 4, 2015

What if I’m out for on a date with a Muslim man on Valentine’s? Hindu Mahasabha will help him commit love jihad? Shame on them. — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) February 4, 2015

Dear Hindu Mahasabha, #Amazon offering discounts on #ValentinesDay; thereby threatening our civilization. Pl. smash all comps & save us. — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) February 5, 2015

Hindu Mahasabha. Thanks for making sure I get married on 14th Feb. This dating thing is getting boring. I bring my own music though. Hugs — Karuna John (@karunajohn) February 5, 2015

Hindu Mahasabha has learnt the trick. Make outlandish comments, trend on Twitter.

‘Hindu Mahasabha’ is trending at #7 in India with 7.8K tweets. For the top tweets check out http://t.co/LOza4rvRo0 — Buzzookaa (@Buzzookaa) February 5, 2015

The controversy, as expected, generated some political heat as well.

The Hindu Mahasabha is a classic case of identity superseding common sense. Will BJP stop them from taking law into their own hands? #V-Day — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 4, 2015

And there were some novel, out-of-the-box ways to counter the idea as well.

Gay couples should checkmate Hindu Mahasabha morons on Valentine’s Day. — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) February 4, 2015

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App