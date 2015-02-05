Presents Latest News
This is why Hindu Mahasabha was trending on Twitter

The group had earlier wanted to install busts of Nathuram Godse.

Written by Vishnu Varma | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2015 3:09 pm
hindu mahasabha, hindu mahasabha Twitter. Valentines Day, V-day A flower vendor waits for customer as he sells roses on the Valentines Day in Hyderabad on Friday. (AP)
Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, the Hindu nationalist organization known for creating controversies, sprung a new one on Wednesday in view of the approaching Valentines Day celebrations on February 14.

According to this report, the Hindu Mahasabha has plans to forcibly marry off couples if found hugging on V-day or holding roses in their hands. While Hindu couples would be married off in true Arya Samaj-style, the group reportedly aims to initiate ‘shudhikaran’ (purification) rituals for inter-caste couples. The group, which was recently making national headlines for vowing to install busts of Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi, in the country instantly became a trending topic on popular micro-blogging platform Twitter. It attracted everything from widespread condemnation to jokes and ridicule.

Here are some of the most enjoyable ones on Twitter.

Hindu Mahasabha has learnt the trick. Make outlandish comments, trend on Twitter.

The controversy, as expected, generated some political heat as well.

And there were some novel, out-of-the-box ways to counter the idea as well.

