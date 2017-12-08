Here’s how you can link your multiple PF accounts with UAN

EPFO subscribers can now link multiple PF accounts with UAN EPFO subscribers can now link multiple PF accounts with UAN

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has come out with a new facility, aimed at helping over its 45 million members merge their multiple PF accounts with their current Universal portable Account Number (UAN).

This new facility allows EPFO subscribers merge as many as 10 previous accounts with their UAN at one go. The EPFO subscribers are currently required to file separate transfer claims online using UAN on the EPFO’s UAN portal.

Here’s all you need to know for linking your PF accounts with UAN

Requirements

– UAN number

– Current EPF account number linked with UAN number

– KYC details such as bank account number, IFSC code, Aadhaar number, PAN card number. All should be verified by your current employer

– UAN should be activated, otherwise, it would take three days post activation to access the service

Steps to follow

First step: Log in to EPFO portal.

Second step: Go to the main menu and click on ‘Our Services’ tab on the left side of the home page to access ‘For Employee’ services. Click on the tab. You will then be directed to a new page with services listed under ‘For Employee’ category.

Third step: Click on ‘One Employee – One EPF Account’ listed under the Services Section.

Fourth step: Fill in the required details. A One Time Password (OTP) will be generated which will be sent to your registered mobile number linked with the UAN.

Fifth and final step: Provide the old EPF ID, accept the declaration and submit the request. Your PF account will soon get linked to your UAN.

