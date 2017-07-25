President Ram Nath Kovind takes oath, here is what he said

President Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as 14th President of India replacing him Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as 14th President of India replacing him Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI Photo)

Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday was sworn in as the 14th President of India, replacing Pranab Mukherjee. The former Bihar governor was adminisered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar in the central hall of Parliament. Addressing the gathering at Parliament Central Hall, Kovind said he feels privileged to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Radhakrishnan, Dr. Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee.

According to the Constitution of India every individual assuming the role and duties of the President of the country has to take oath in the presence of Chief Justice of India or, in his absence, the senior-most Supreme Court judge. Here is what the Presidential oath says:

“I, A.B. (Ram Nath Kovind), do swear in the name of God/solemnly affirm that I will faithfully execute the office of President (or discharge the functions of the President) of India and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and that I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of India.”

After the oath taking ceremony, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi and former PMs Manmohan Singh and Deve Gowda, former President Pratibha Patil, President Kovind expressed his gratitude to everyone for their support. “I bow to the 125 crore citizens of this great nation and promise to stay true to the trust they have bestowed on me. Each one of us is a custodian of India’s well-being and of the legacy that we will pass on to coming generations,” the President said.

